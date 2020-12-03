Leola James Kent

Fayetteville—Leola James Kent (Mumpsie), passed away at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age 76. Leola was born in Kingston, Georgia on September 5, 1944. She received her Associate of Culinary Arts degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College, and went on to enjoy a career in cooking, catering, and food services for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching basketball. Leola was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Fayetteville.

Leola is survived by her five children, Saul Timothy Kent, Jr. (Jacquetta), Marcus James Kent (Tonya), Shawndra Nicole Kent, Courtney Lamar Kent, and Shannon Lakesha Harris (Roland). She is also survived by several grandchildren, her siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their support.



