1/1
Leola James Kent
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leola James Kent
Fayetteville—Leola James Kent (Mumpsie), passed away at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age 76. Leola was born in Kingston, Georgia on September 5, 1944. She received her Associate of Culinary Arts degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College, and went on to enjoy a career in cooking, catering, and food services for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching basketball. Leola was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Fayetteville.
Leola is survived by her five children, Saul Timothy Kent, Jr. (Jacquetta), Marcus James Kent (Tonya), Shawndra Nicole Kent, Courtney Lamar Kent, and Shannon Lakesha Harris (Roland). She is also survived by several grandchildren, her siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved