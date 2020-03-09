|
|
Leon E. Dantzler, Sr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army SFC Leon Dantzler, Sr., age 88 of 1872 Cascade Street, Fayetteville NC departed this life on March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Kingdom Impact Global Ministries Church. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park. He is survived by: sons, Dr. Leon E. Dantzler, Jr. (Debra R.) and Bruce G. Dantzler; two grandchildren, Laura R. Dantzler and Leah J. Dantzler and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and the family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020