|
|
Leon Lawrence Lineberry
Cameron—Leon Lawrence Lineberry, Sr., age 86 of Cameron died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A Memorial services was held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23 at Cameron Baptist Church conducted by the Pastors Jared McNeill and Lee McKinney and Dr. Wayne Greene. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
A native of Lee County he was the last surviving child of the late Robert and Thelma (Finnison) Lineberry. Lawrence was a Air Force Veteran of the Korean war. He retired from NC Wildlife Resource Commission after 30 years as Major and worked for Moore County Sheriff's Department as a Bailiff for 17 years. He was a 50 year Mason and past Master.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Arlene Jeffries Lineberry.
He is survived by his son Larry Lineberry and wife Pam of Burgaw; daughter Cathie Hoover and husband John of Cameron; grandchildren Tripp and wife Katie, Jessica and husband Daniel, Amy and husband Kammel, Johnathan and wife Brooke; two great-grandchildren Anna Rae and Adam.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 155, Cameron, NC 28326.
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home is assisting the Lineberry family.
Condolences: PinesFunerals.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019