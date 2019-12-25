|
Leon Tracy Horne
Fayetteville—Leon Horne, 61, passed away December 22, 2019 at 1:25 AM. He was born on February 17, 1958.
He is survived by his Fiancé Diana White; three granddaughters, Haley, Savanna and Caitlin Ratley; one son, Brian Horne and one grandson, Austin Horne. Leon was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Horne; mother, Ada Horne; sister Neva Ann Horne and brother Lonnie Horne all of Fayetteville. He is also survived by his brother, Rev. Maron Horne; two sisters, Rita Schark of Parkton and Mary Simmons of Vander; three special nephews, Rodger Horne, Daniel Ward and David Ward; three more nephews of Hope Mills, six nieces of Fayetteville and two granddaughters, Chloe and Courtney Horne.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, from 7-9 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 PM in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Pastor Gary Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019