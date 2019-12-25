Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Leon Tracy Horne


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Tracy Horne Obituary
Leon Tracy Horne
Fayetteville—Leon Horne, 61, passed away December 22, 2019 at 1:25 AM. He was born on February 17, 1958.
He is survived by his Fiancé Diana White; three granddaughters, Haley, Savanna and Caitlin Ratley; one son, Brian Horne and one grandson, Austin Horne. Leon was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Horne; mother, Ada Horne; sister Neva Ann Horne and brother Lonnie Horne all of Fayetteville. He is also survived by his brother, Rev. Maron Horne; two sisters, Rita Schark of Parkton and Mary Simmons of Vander; three special nephews, Rodger Horne, Daniel Ward and David Ward; three more nephews of Hope Mills, six nieces of Fayetteville and two granddaughters, Chloe and Courtney Horne.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, from 7-9 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 PM in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Pastor Gary Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -