Home

POWERED BY

Leona (Ferzog) Gilchrist


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona (Ferzog) Gilchrist Obituary
Leona Gilchrist (Ferzog)
Fayetteville, Formerly of Bay City, Michigan—Leona (Ferzog) Gilchrist was born in Richville, MI on June 11, 1922 to the late George and Linda (Englehardt) Ferzog. She passed away August 20, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis C. Gilchrist on April 6, 1990. She served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement she worked in civil service. A private graveside service was held at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City with Rev. Andreas Teich officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.