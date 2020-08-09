1/1
Leonard Dale Short
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
White Oak—Mr. Leonard D. Short passed away peacefully at his home. He was born in Fayetteville, NC on June 9, 1965.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Short, and sister, Tammy Nunnery.
Dale is survived by his children, Brannigan Shuffield (Craig) and Elsie Short (Justin) of Hope Mills and Adam Richardson of Rowland; 8 grandchildren; his mother Elizabeth "Essie" Jones of Fayetteville, Roy Glenn Short Jr. of Fayetteville, Zelda Hillman of New York, James Short of Fayetteville, Cindy Short Martinez (Richard) of Fayetteville, Mark Jones of Fayetteville, and Michael Jones of Raleigh.
Dale was incredibly kind and always knew how to put a smile on your face. His humor and love for life were evident to all that met him; because of this he never met a stranger. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
A Graveside service will be held at Cross Creek Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00 am.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cross Creek Cemetery
