Good Shepherd Roman Catholic
5050 Oak St
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Hope Mills, NC
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Hope Mills, NC
Leonard Dean Scott

Leonard Dean Scott Obituary
Leonard Dean Scott
Hope Mills—Leonard Dean Scott, 53, of Hope Mills, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Fenwick Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Bashore Scott; daughters, Jasmine N. Scott of Colorado Springs, Co., and Ebonie N. Breisch and Husband Kevin of Midway, GA; and his brother Christopher B. Scott, Sr. of El Paso, TX.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Leonard was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14, 2019
