Leonard Earl Edwards, Sr. "Earl"
Red Springs—Mr. Leonard Earl Edwards, Sr. "Earl" of Red Springs passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2019 in Huntersville, NC surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in Rockfish, NC on August 29th, 1939 to the late Herbert and Pauline Edwards. He was a graduate of Red Springs High School class of 1957. Earl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Killian Edwards of Red Springs, NC, his daughter Paula Edwards Ayscue and her husband, Scott and his beloved grandchildren Killian and Riggan Ayscue, all of Huntersville, NC. Additionally, a sister in law, Cherry Kay Killian of Little River, SC, and brother in law, David McDonald, of Garner, NC. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who he loved deeply.
Earl was preceded in death by his son, Leonard Earl Edwards, Jr. (Len), his parents Pauline and Herbert Edwards, sister Helen Edwards McDonald, and brother Herbert C. Edwards, Jr. "Lum."
Earl married his beloved wife, Martha Killian Edwards, and they began a very special journey together. Earl was a Civil Servant with the Federal Government for 36 years. He retired in 1994 as Deputy Commander for the Defense Logistics Agency where he served over nine countries worldwide. He had a very successful career taking him to Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC, Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas, Lindsey Air Station in Wiesbaden, Germany, Federal Center in Battle Creek, Michigan and back to Wiesbaden Germany. His journey included exploring various counties, cultures, and making lifelong friends along the way. He had a big heart and was quite a generous and fun-loving man who enjoyed teasing and joking with those he loved. Earl was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Springs Masonic Lodge No. 501 A.F.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20th at Trinity United Methodist Church., with a grave side service to follow at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
