Leonard "Len" Edwards Jr.
Red Springs—Leonard Earl Edwards Jr. (Len,) 47 of Red Springs, N.C., passed away at his home Thursday, March 26.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church. A graveside service and internment will follow at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.
Len is survived by his parents, Leonard Earl Edwards Sr. (Earl) and Martha Killian Edwards of Red Springs; his sister Paula Edwards Ayscue and her husband Scott Ayscue of Huntersville; his beloved nieces Killian Ayscue and Riggan Ayscue; aunt Cherry K. Killian of Little River South Carolina; and numerous loving cousins, family, and friends.
Len was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs. He sang in the church choir and generously volunteered his time to the church youth and men's group. He was also a member of the Red Springs Masonic Lodge No. 501 A.F. and a N.C. Certified Peer Support Specialist. Len was caring, generous, and helpful to all he encountered. Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Third Avenue, Red Springs, N.C. 28377.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019