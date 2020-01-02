Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
801 North Chestnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910)738-2211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
801 North Chestnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
801 North Chestnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
View Map

Leonard Lamb


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Lamb Obituary
Leonard Lamb
Lumberton, NC—Mr. Leonard M. Lamb, 89, of Lumberton, NC died Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019, at the Southeastern Hospice House.
He was born in Robeson County, NC on November 23, 1930; a son of the late Rufus and Cora Ruth Dean Lamb.
Mr. Lamb was a member of Trinity Holiness Church and the Senior Adult Class, a retired Sr. Master Sgt. of the U. S. Air Force.
A funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Randolph Oxendine and Jamie Lewter to officiate. Interment will follow in the Willoughby Cemetery with military honors.
Surviving are a son David B. Lamb, of Lumberton; a daughter, Tami Cowan, of Lumberton; a sister, Lona Mae Windom, of Virginia; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, a sister- in-law, Karen Lamb.
He was preceded in death his wife, Mary "Pat" Jones Lamb, a son, Leonard R. Lamb, and a brother, James Hartford Lamb.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7-9 PM at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -