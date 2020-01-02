|
|
Leonard Lamb
Lumberton, NC—Mr. Leonard M. Lamb, 89, of Lumberton, NC died Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019, at the Southeastern Hospice House.
He was born in Robeson County, NC on November 23, 1930; a son of the late Rufus and Cora Ruth Dean Lamb.
Mr. Lamb was a member of Trinity Holiness Church and the Senior Adult Class, a retired Sr. Master Sgt. of the U. S. Air Force.
A funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Randolph Oxendine and Jamie Lewter to officiate. Interment will follow in the Willoughby Cemetery with military honors.
Surviving are a son David B. Lamb, of Lumberton; a daughter, Tami Cowan, of Lumberton; a sister, Lona Mae Windom, of Virginia; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, a sister- in-law, Karen Lamb.
He was preceded in death his wife, Mary "Pat" Jones Lamb, a son, Leonard R. Lamb, and a brother, James Hartford Lamb.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7-9 PM at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020