|
|
Leonard R. Stedman
Hope Mills—Leonard Ray Stedman, 63, of Hope Mills, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, Leonard was the son of the late Lonnie James Stedman and Mary Stedman Ratley. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Luther Stedman.
Leonard is survived by his life partner, Reggie Williams; sister, Margaret Bass; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope MIlls.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Culbreth Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019