1/1
Leonarda Merten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonarda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonarda Merten
Fayetteville—Leonarda Magallon Merten , 77 , passed away peacefully on 15 April 2020 .
She was born to the late Fulgencio Magallon and Amada Martinez in Penonome, Panama Canal.
She was married to Harry Karlheinz Merten in 1971, and they lived together for many years in Spring Lake, NC.
She was predeceased by her son Tom J. Merten in January 1988 and her husband Harry K. Merten in February 1993.
Leonarda is survived by three children: Ruby Petty, Joe Magallon, and Harry J. Merten. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
A private graveside service was able to take place on 31 July, 2020 at the Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved