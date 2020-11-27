Leonarda Merten

Fayetteville—Leonarda Magallon Merten , 77 , passed away peacefully on 15 April 2020 .

She was born to the late Fulgencio Magallon and Amada Martinez in Penonome, Panama Canal.

She was married to Harry Karlheinz Merten in 1971, and they lived together for many years in Spring Lake, NC.

She was predeceased by her son Tom J. Merten in January 1988 and her husband Harry K. Merten in February 1993.

Leonarda is survived by three children: Ruby Petty, Joe Magallon, and Harry J. Merten. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

A private graveside service was able to take place on 31 July, 2020 at the Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.



