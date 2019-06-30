|
|
Leonce Albert Boivin
Fayetteville—Mr. Leonce Albert Boivin, 82, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Canada on April 7, 1937 to the late Edmond and Claire (Morin) Boivin. He was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence.
Leonce is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucette Boivin of the home; his two sons, Marc Boivin and wife, Heather of Selma, NC and Danny Boivin of Fayetteville; his three brothers, Irenee, Armand, and Denis Boivin; his five sisters, Cecile, Leona, Jeanine, Simone, and Germaine, all of Canada; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He loved the outdoors and helping others while expecting nothing in return. You could usually find him mowing his lawn, taking a long walk, or finishing one of his woodworking projects. Leonce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved by many and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 30 to July 1, 2019