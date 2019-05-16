Home

Leonhard "Hardy" Hoppmann


Leonhard "Hardy" Hoppmann Obituary
Leonhard Hoppmann "Hardy"
Fayetteville—Hardy Hoppmann, 68, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Zeilman, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hoppmann of the home; daughter, Tina (James) Purdham of Eastover; granddaughter (his pride and joy), Allison Purdham of Eastover; mother, Elisabeth Zeilman of Fayetteville; sister, Andrea (Bob) Monaco of Stedman; and brother, Fred Zeilman of Fayetteville.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2019
