Leroy Sylvester Robinson
Fayetteville—Mr. Leroy Sylvester Robinson age 73 of 1981 Culpepper Lane Fayetteville, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Janice; son, Leroy S. Robinson; daughter, Dereka Robinson-Jordan (Victor); brother, Thomas Robinson (Yonne); sisters, Regina Hill, Loretta Brown; three grandchildren Ridwaan Robinson, Yahyha Robinson and Zakai Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends.