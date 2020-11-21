1/1
Fayetteville—Mr. Leroy Sylvester Robinson age 73 of 1981 Culpepper Lane Fayetteville, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Janice; son, Leroy S. Robinson; daughter, Dereka Robinson-Jordan (Victor); brother, Thomas Robinson (Yonne); sisters, Regina Hill, Loretta Brown; three grandchildren Ridwaan Robinson, Yahyha Robinson and Zakai Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial service
12:30 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
