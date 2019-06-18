|
Les Munson
Fayetteville—Lester Allen Munson died at home May 29, 2019. Les is survived by his wife, Paulette, step children, Michael Corbett, wife Suzanne, of Summerville, SC, Dr. James Corbett, of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Dawn Corbett, of Durham, NC, his Sister Elaine, of Oak Forest,IL, and his Brother, Ronald of Hillside, IL., 3 Grandchildren and 1 niece and 4 nephews.
Les was in Restaurant Management for 26 years, with White Castle, Ponderosa Steak House, and Sambo's Restaurants. Les had been a Real Estate Broker since 2008. He enjoyed playing his guitar as well as fishing for fresh water bass and croppy.
Funeral Services will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 357 N. Cool Springs St., Fayetteville, Saturday June 22nd. Visitation will be at 10am, followed by Les' Memorial Service at 11am. LaFayette Funeral Home on Raeford Rd., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Ann Catholic School Endowment.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 20, 2019