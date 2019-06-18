Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
357 N. Cool Springs St.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
357 N. Cool Springs St.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Les Munson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Les Munson Obituary
Les Munson
Fayetteville—Lester Allen Munson died at home May 29, 2019. Les is survived by his wife, Paulette, step children, Michael Corbett, wife Suzanne, of Summerville, SC, Dr. James Corbett, of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Dawn Corbett, of Durham, NC, his Sister Elaine, of Oak Forest,IL, and his Brother, Ronald of Hillside, IL., 3 Grandchildren and 1 niece and 4 nephews.
Les was in Restaurant Management for 26 years, with White Castle, Ponderosa Steak House, and Sambo's Restaurants. Les had been a Real Estate Broker since 2008. He enjoyed playing his guitar as well as fishing for fresh water bass and croppy.
Funeral Services will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 357 N. Cool Springs St., Fayetteville, Saturday June 22nd. Visitation will be at 10am, followed by Les' Memorial Service at 11am. LaFayette Funeral Home on Raeford Rd., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Ann Catholic School Endowment.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now