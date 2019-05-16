|
|
Leslie Carroll Hawkins
Harrells—Leslie Hawkins, 80 passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, officiating will be Rev. Francis Daniel.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Born August 1st 1938 in Cove City, NC, Leslie Carroll Hawkins was the son of Harold and Nellie Hawkins and the brother of Ella Hawkins McDaniel.
Les graduated from Dover High School in 1956. He then attended Campbell College and East Carolina University. Les served six years in the US Army and US Army Reserves. He had a successful professional career working for more than 33 years with the North Carolina State Department of Revenue.
He was a dedicated member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He dedicated his life to serving others, always seeking ways to help others in need. His life was a living example of the character traits that defined him, he was: kind, patient, gentle, generous, compassionate, hardworking, loving, comforting, honest and dependable.
He found great joy in activities involving family and friends. He enjoyed sports, especially hockey and Duke basketball. He enjoyed traveling and experienced many adventures with family and friends.
Les is survived by his wife Patricia Hawkins, son Timothy Hawkins and wife Debbie, daughter Laura Lucchino and husband John, daughter Nancy Phipps and husband Don, seven grandchildren Kayla Bullard, Zackery Hawkins, Emma Bullard, Callie Smith, Cameron Phipps, Noah Phipps, Savannah Phipps and a great grandchild Avery Claire Phipps.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make a contribution to the Cokesbury UMC Building Repair Fund, 7536 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2019