Lester Ray Baker
Fayetteville—Lester Ray Baker, 95, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Lester was born April 27, 1923 in Wake County, NC to the late Della and Johnny Baker.
Lester was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a faithful member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church. Lester was the owner and operator of L.R. Baker Concrete Contractors.
Lester was preceded in death by his wives, Anna Mae Hicks Baker and Earleene Bass Baker; grandson, Troy, Jr. and ten siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Falls Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Sholar and Rev. Floyd Benfield, officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday.
Lester is survived by his daughters, Della Vinent (Dickie), Dianne Simmons, Sue Bass (Ronnie), Ann Bass; grandchildren, Daniel Vinent (Kary), Jo Yarley (Scott), Michelle Iredale (Don), Rick Navarrete (Lettie), Angela Brown; eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Falls Baptist Church, 6181 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28311 or .
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019