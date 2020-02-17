|
Lewis Edward (Ed) Clanton
Raeford—Lewis E. (Ed) Clanton, also known as Clancy by his friends and family on the west coast, son of Margaret McInnis Clanton, passed away on February 15, 2020. He was 92.
Ed spent his early years in Dundarrach and Miami. In June of 1944 at the age of 16 he joined the Merchant Marines and was exposed to enemy action in Italy and the Philippines. He stayed in the Merchant Marines after the war and joined the U.S. Navy in October 1947 and spent the next 25 years in a very successful career. He was awarded numerous medals and citations for his service. He was an enlisted man for 15 years and reached the rank of Chief Boatswains Mate. Before being recommended by the Secretary of the Navy and approved by Congress, he was Commissioned an Ensign and served 10 more years as a Commissioned Officer and retired as a Lieutenant.
Ed served on a Destroyer, USS BUCK (DD-761) and a Minesweeper, USS TOUCAN (AM-387) during the Korean War and saw much enemy action. He retired from the Navy in January 1973. He then went to work for the Water Department for the City of Long Beach, CA for 5 years. He transferred to the Harbor Department and worked 11 years as a Wharfinger in the Port of Long Beach. He retired from that position in August 1989.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Glenda Clanton of Raeford, a daughter Gail Tustin of Petluma, CA , a son Gary Reese of Rohnert Park, CA., four grandchildren, Erica, Matthew, Ronni, Alexander and three great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Avenue, Raeford, NC
A Memorial Services will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Dundarrach Community Church with Reverend Dr. Ray Harris officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery with full Military Honors from the US Navy.
