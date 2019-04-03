|
Ligaya Muñzo Massengill
Milledgeville, GA—Mrs. Ligaya Muñoz Massengill, 92, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
She is survived by her two daughters; Dorie Harrell (Norman) of Eatonton, GA and Nita Massengill of Greenville; five grandchildren, Christopher Tugwell (Nicole), Corey Tugwell (Bobby), Neely Hight, Blair Linn (Adam) and Ashley Graziano (Joe) and 12 great grandchildren; Bennett, Lawson, Maci Kate, Ace and Maggie Linn, Owen, Mason and Ethan Graziano, Molly, Sadie and Ruby Hight and Addilyn Tugwell.
Ligaya was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Massengill and her loving husband of 50 years, Aaron, whom she met and married while he was stationed in the Philippines. Ligaya had a rewarding 26-year career in education, which included teaching in Fayetteville at Montclair Elementary School.
She loved her grandchildren and adored her great grandchildren. She was a woman of prayer and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held the following morning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Marlon officiating. Burial will follow the mass at Lafayette Memorial Park.
