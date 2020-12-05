Lila Martin Hester
Fayetteville—Lila Martin Cain Hester, 92, of Fayetteville, entered her heavenly home on December 4, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Bladen County to Braxton and Mary Ann Melvin Martin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Winford Cain (husband of 28 years), Fred Hester (husband of 32 years) and seven siblings.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Hester was affectionately known as "Aunt Lila" even by many unrelated to her. She made friends everywhere she went.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 am by Rev. Robert James of Fayetteville First Baptist Church where she was a member. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. Attendees are requested to wear masks and use social distancing.
A few years after retiring from Carolina Telephone, Ms. Hester and Fred moved to Shallotte, NC where they remained active in their community and Shallotte Baptist Church. They also traveled extensively in the United States and internationally. Six years after his death, she returned to their hometown of Fayetteville to be near family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2800 Breezewood Ave, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28303
A special thanks goes to Heritage Place, Carolina Inn, Home Instead, Community Home Care and Hospice, Betty Hasty and Lisa Hosea (Caregivers)
The family of Ms. Lila Hester would like to express its appreciation for the kindness shown during this time of bereavement. Please continue to uplift this family in prayer.
