Lillie Lee Gregory
1934 - 2020
Lillie Lee Gregory
Fayetteville—Lillie Gregory passed June 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be 12 Noon Saturday, June 20th at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Public Viewing will be Friday, June 19th at Paye Funeral Home & Cremations, 2013 B Ramsey Street 1:00-5:00 PM. Zeta Phi Beta last rites are scheduled 5:00-6:00 at the same location. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park-Ramsey Street.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
