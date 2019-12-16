Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Lillie Lucille McArthur

Lillie Lucille McArthur
Fayetteville—Miss Lillie Lucille McArthur, age 88 of 610 Humphrey Street, departed this life Saturday, December 14th. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery. Viewing Wednesday, December 18th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: sons, Allen J. McArthur, Glenn G. McArthur(Alice), Archie C. McArthur(Deborah), and Debbie A. McArthur; 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
