Lillie Lucille McArthur
Fayetteville—Miss Lillie Lucille McArthur, age 88 of 610 Humphrey Street, departed this life Saturday, December 14th. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery. Viewing Wednesday, December 18th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: sons, Allen J. McArthur, Glenn G. McArthur(Alice), Archie C. McArthur(Deborah), and Debbie A. McArthur; 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019