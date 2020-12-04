1/
Lillie Mae Ellerbee
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Mae Ellerbee
Maxton—Lillie Mae Ellerbee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Earnest Parish, Jr. Burial will follow at McLeod Cemetery in Maxton. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Born June 27, 1939 in Robeson County, she was a daughter of the late Henderson Roberson, Sr. and Julia Taylor Roberson. She worked over 25 years at Charles Craft as a weaver. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, singing and loved wrestling. She loved doing fund raisers for people and helping the elderly. She was blessed to have Lee and Terry Howell from Scotland Motors as her adopted children as well as her adopted grandchildren, Sidney and Kristen.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Roberson (Nancy) of Lumberton, Carletta Roberson (Deceased), Willie Frank Ellerbee, Jr. (Deceased), Delores Ellerbee Bethea (Larry) of Laurinburg, Michael Ellerbee (Pamela) of Maxton, William Roberson (Gabrielle) of Charlotte, and Anthony Ellerbee (Carolyn) of Glen Dale, AZ; brother, James Walter Roberson of Maxton; twenty-three grandchildren and forty-one great grandchildren. Along with her parents and two children, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Frank Ellerbee, Sr., her brothers and sisters, Ernest Roberson, Danny Roberson, Clarence Roberson, Anna Franklin, Elizabeth Roberson and Henderson Roberson.
Memorials may be made to Dothan Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Maxon, NC 28364.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved