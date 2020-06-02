Evangelist Lillie Mae Lavender

Fayetteville—Evangelist Lillie Mae Lavender ended this phase of life on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Caesar T. Lavender and Mother Beatrice Lavender. She was the second oldest of 4 children. Not only was she a kind, compassionate and loving person, she was also a strong prayer warrior in the army of the Lord. A former member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Zion Church in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina and current member of Evans Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Fayetteville State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 40 years, working in Columbus and Robeson counties. She was a lifetime member of the National Educators Assoc., a member of the North Carolina Retired Governmental Employees Assoc., and a member of the State Employees Assoc. of North Carolina. She cofounded the Evangelistic Prayer Hour with her sister, Evangelist Pearl Lavender and Mother Beatrice Lavender, serving and doing God's work for over 40 years. She is survived by 2 nephews, Craig Davis and Carey Davis, 1 niece Crystal Stewart, 2 great nieces Ebonie Stewart and Dacia Riddick, and 1 great great nephew Jasiah Hatch. She leaves behind a host of cousins, many friends, and the Evangelistic Prayer Hour members.

Funeral Service will be held at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM, viewing on Sunday, June 7, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM



