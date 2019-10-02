Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Lillie Ruth Williams

Lillie Ruth Williams Obituary
Lillie Ruth Williams
Fayetteville—Lillie Ruth Williams, age 81 of Fayetteville departed this life Saturday, September 28th. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 AM in Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughter, Mozetta Williams-Crouch(Erich); granddaughter, Frances Marie Crouch all of Greensboro, NC ; siblings, Johnny Mack Johnson of Skipperville, AL, Annie Mae Goldsberry(Curtis) and Estella Sparks(Robert) both of Hackensack, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
