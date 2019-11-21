|
Linda B. Bivins
Hope Mills—Linda Beth Bynum Bivins left this earth to be called home with her Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019 due to respiratory failure while at UNC Hospital. She had just turned 63.
Linda was born November 8, 1956 to Alton Leroy Bynum, Jr. and Mabel Ezzelle Moody Bynum in Hope Mills, NC. She graduated in 1975 from Southview High School in Hope Mills, NC. Linda continued her education and received an Associate's Degree from Fayetteville State University.
Linda's values were reflected in her career choice. She worked as an emergency dispatcher for three different agencies. She worked for Fort Bragg 911 up until her death. Her desire to help people was an asset in her profession.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Brian Clark, Shaun Clark, and Ashley Sines. She is also survived by a brother and a sister, Al Bynum and Sandra McKenzie. Linda was a grandmother to six grandchildren. Linda was loved dearly and will be missed by her family and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019