Linda Bradshaw FraserEastover—Linda Bradshaw Fraser, 60 of Eastover passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Born in Sampson County she is the daughter of the late Marvin and Dorothy Bass Bradshaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Fraser, Jr.She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Davis and husband Brandon; sons, Wendell Fraser, III and Gabriel Fraser & wife Betsy; grandchildren, Damorian Davis, Ryah Davis, Eli Davis, Lindsay Foster, Corey Kendall, Gabriel Fraser, Jr. and Meadow Fraser; sister, Sherry Bradshaw; brother Tim Bradshaw & wife Ilene.There will be a memorial service Saturday June 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills.