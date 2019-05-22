|
|
Linda Fahnley Ray
Hope Mills—Linda Fahnley Ray, 78, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Miriam Fahnley, her husband, James K. Ray, and her sister, Virginia Zaverelli.
Left to cherish Linda's memory are her children; Kim Harfst (Steven), Laureen Olson (Brian), Scott Craig (Stevie), Sandy Swindle (David), Patricia Fuller (Dale), Deborah Tresente (Michael), Christina Canady, and Susan Ray. Mrs. Ray also leaves behind 23 Grandchildren, 22 Great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Rhoda May, William Fahnley (Elaine), and Wanda Barchard.
There will be a Visitation for Linda Fahnley Ray on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, with the burial immediately following at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 22 to May 23, 2019