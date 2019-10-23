|
Linda Gail Atkinson
Raeford—Mrs. Linda Gail Atkinson of Raeford passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Linda was born on November 16, 1953 in Ft. Benning, GA. to the late Clarence Joseph Mobley and Dorothy Ann Wright Mobley.
Linda had the opportunity to travel as a military child. Her travels with her family included Japan and Germany where she learned to speak the languages. After moving back to the U.S., she graduated from 71st High School. She settled in the Fayetteville and Raeford area where she lived and raised her family. She loved her family and her dogs dearly.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mike Atkinson of Raeford, NC; a daughter, Ashley Atkinson of Raeford, NC; two brothers, Tom Mobley (Vilma) of Fayetteville, NC and Glenn Mobley (Patty) of Hope Mills, NC; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 until 1:00 pm at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford.
A Celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019