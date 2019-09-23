|
Linda Gail Jackson Carter
Fayetteville—Linda Gail Jackson Carter, 68 passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
At her request no services will be held.
Linda was a loving mother and sister. She was truly devoted to her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Price Jones of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Stephanie Canady; brother, Larry Jackson & wife, Beverly of Fayetteville; nephew, Alan Jackson; and nieces, Angela Naylor and Melanie Blackwell.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019