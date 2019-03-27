Linda Joyce Bissette

Fayetteville—Linda Joyce Bissette, 69, of Hope Mills passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Duke Medical Center with her beloved family by her side.

Linda was born September 10, 1949 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Leta Mae and Arthur Barber.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of Massey Hill High School. She was a retired employee with Cumberland County Schools. Linda was a member of Northwood Temple.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. James Baker and Dr. John Hedgepeth, officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Bragg. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Thomas C. "Tommy" Bissette, Sr. of the home; sons, Thomas C. Bissette, II and wife Becky of Southport and David Wayne Bissette of Greenville, SC; daughter, Shannon Nicole Bissette of Fayetteville; brothers, Ronald Barber and wife Linda of Wilmington and Ralph Barber and wife Carol of Swansboro; grandson, Benjamin Lake Bissette.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019