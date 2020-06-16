Linda McLeod Pugh
Fayetteville—Linda Grey McLeod Pugh, 74 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020
Linda worked as a Substitute Teacher for Cumberland County Schools and for the Forestry Service .
She was preceded in death by her son, James Keith "Jimmy" Pugh, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3pm in Jernigan Warren Chapel with burial following in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, James Keith "Jimmy" Pugh, Sr.; Daughter, Lorrie Whalen and her husband Brian; Grandson, Zachary Whalen of Raleigh; Son, David and his wife, Jaimie of Frederick MD; and many friends.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
