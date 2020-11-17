Linda Smith Tatum

Eastover—Mrs. Linda Smith Tatum, 72 of Eastover passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McQueen officiating. The burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. The family request that all attending please wear masks.

Mrs. Tatum was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of James Warren and Nellie Gillis Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was the Cornerstone of our family. She was retired employee for the NC State Employee Credit Union.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Tatum, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Shelly Tatum McClanahan and husband, Doug of Raleigh; and Ashley Tatum Petrakis and husband, Nick of Garner; four grandchildren, Connor Douglas McClanahan, Cameron Tatum McClanahan, Andrew Nicolas Petrakis and Cole Smith Petrakis.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



