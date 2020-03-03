Home

Linda Sue (Speckman) Oliver

Linda Sue (Speckman) Oliver Obituary
Linda Sue (Speckman) Oliver
Linden—Linda Sue (Speckman) Oliver, 72, of Linden, North Carolina, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born December 13, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to Lawson and Marquita Speckman.
She is survived by her husband, Richard D. Oliver of the home; two daughters, Kendra Zurawski of Spotsylvania, VA and Wendy Oliver of Thomasville, NC; one sister, Jane Bracket of Greensboro, NC; one brother, Jeff Fuston of Greensboro, NC; two grandchildren, Ricky and Rachael.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 4:00 at the Northwood Temple in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 20, 2020
