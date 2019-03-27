|
Lloyd "Duke" Clevenger
Cameron — Lloyd Brandon "Duke" Clevenger, 34, beloved son and brother, adoring uncle and friend to anyone he met, passed away to be with our merciful Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Lloyd loved making people laugh and his smile could ignite even the darkest of rooms ablaze. He was a fiercely loyal friend to those he grew up with, and his friends were always considered "family". Lloyd served honorably in the United States Army and risked his life in combat for the safety and freedoms of his fellow Americans. More than his innate patriotism, Lloyd wanted to follow the example of his father who he considered to be his hero and who also served this country in the United States Army for over two decades until his subsequent retirement.
Lloyd loved Duke basketball, hunting with his grandfather, teasing his beloved niece, and he loved his momma something fierce. He was looked up to by his cousins, adored by his aunts, uncles and grandparents. He was the quintessential "good guy", and he could talk you into absolutely anything. Lloyd had a bleeding heart for people and was the type of guy that would pull over for strangers even if he was running behind (which was very likely). He was one heck of a baby brother and his passing has broken our hearts but strengthened our resolve to live each day with humor, kindness and with purpose. We will honor you always and love you forever.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. till Noon.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.
Lloyd is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Ann Clevenger; sister, Amanda Clevenger; niece, Ava Shaw; paternal grandfather, Lloyd Beverly Clevenger; and maternal grandmother, Mary Donafrio.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019