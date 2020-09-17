Lois Edith Dickey

Fayetteville—Lois Edith dickey, 100, died September 11th 2020. She was the daughter of Earl and Edith Dickey and grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas. She is survived by her sister Ruth Hatcher and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard and her sister Jane Ramey.

After college she taught Home Economics in several high schools in Kansas. She continued her studies at the University of Tennessee where she received her Masters of Science Degree in Textiles and Clothing and then she joined the faculty of the University.

From 1985 - 1968 Lois was a member of a government of India / University of Tennessee team of Home Economists that visited various Colleges in India and worked with the textiles and clothing programs.

When she returned to the University of Tennessee she continued teaching and continued her doctoral studies at Penn State University and received her doctorate degree later. She went on to head the Ohio State University Department of Textiles and Clothing.

Upon her retirement she returned to Knoxville, Tennessee. She was active in the community. Lois moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she spent time with her sister, nieces and nephews and friends. She will be missed by her sister, her nieces and nephews and her friends.

Special thanks to her caregivers Nancy Hatcher, Audrey Johnson and Karen Oriega and Community Hospice.

Memorial services will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio State University Textiles and Clothing Department Scholarship fund or to MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville North Carolina, 28303.



