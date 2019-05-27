|
Lola Mae (Hairr) Davis
Stedman—Mrs. Lola Mae Davis, 69 of Stedman, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at HarborChase of Rock Hill, SC.
She was born March 29, 1950 in Cumberland County and was the daughter of Cleveland and Sarah Sessoms Hairr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Wayne Davis. She was self-employed in the Cleaning Service.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Jane Davis; and two brothers, James Hairr, Robert Hairr.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 29, at Stedman Baptist Church, 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman, with Reverend Dr. Phil Spears and Reverend Dr. Robert Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at Autryville Church of God cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:50am prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2019