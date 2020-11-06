Lona Mae Smoot
Fayetteville—Lona Mae Smoot, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born February 2, 1926 in Gasaway, WV to the late Augustus George Frame and Mary Mollahan Frame.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. During WWII, she worked in support of the war effort as "Rosie the Riveter" in Willow Run, Michigan. Later she worked as a Cosmetic Sales Associate at Cape Fear Drug Store, and Bender's Drugs (Later became Lanier's).
Lona was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Smoot; son, Clifford Allen Smoot; brothers, Joseph, Paul, Homer and Thurman Frame; sisters, Bonnie Bell Henderson, and Margaret Davis. She is survived by daughter, Christine Bonnie Smoot (Sandy); grandchildren, Margaret Claire Smoot (Keith), Katherine Smoot (Scott); great grandchildren, Cooper Allen, Devon, and Reagann Seay; daughters-in-law, Beth Bonner and Martha Pace (Ray); nieces, Quana Mathews (Larry), Mary Helen Curkendall, and Barbara Frame; great nephews, Steve Scott (Rhonda) and Kenneth Scott (Samantha); special friends, Deanna Davis, Bobby Davis and Etha Brisson; and fur baby, Teeny.
The family would especially like to thank Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Never's Home Health Care for all their tender loving care and CNA's, Princess King, Betty McKinnon, and Sharion Clayton.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 am at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey St. Rev. John Blackman will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301