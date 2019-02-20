|
Lonnie Schnepp
Fayetteville—Lonnie Schnepp, 54, passed away in his residence on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was a retired Army veteran with the Special Forces 3rd Group and had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After retirement, he was a civilian contractor with CACI.
Lonnie's greatest passion in life was sharing the gospel with others.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Covenant Love Church, 420 Dunn Road, Fayetteville, NC, with Pastor John Adderley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to Noon prior to the service. There will also be a visitation for family and friends on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Adcock Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Surviving is his wife, Celeste Garza; son, Christopher Schnepp of Boone, NC; daughter, Ann Schnepp of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Mark Green of Pineville, KY; stepchildren, John Beebe III and wife, Jennifer, of Fayetteville; and Laura Beebe of Asheville, NC; and two grandchildren.
