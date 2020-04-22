Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Lonnie W. Parker


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie W. Parker Obituary
Lonnie W. Parker
Fayetteville—Lonnie W. Parker, 85 of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Lonnie was born on June 25, 1934 in Atmore, Alabama to the late Charles W. Parker and Rachel McNally Parker. He was retired from the U.S. Army after 30 years of service and was a retired CPA.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Chaplain Archie Barringer officiating. A private burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon K. Parker and granddaughter, Samantha Witherington.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Judy H. Parker; son, Michael Parker and wife Suzie; daughter, Jennifer Parker-Riddle and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Andrew Parker, Ashley Parker, Tommy Witherington, Christian Riddle and Joshua Riddle; great grandson, Thomas W. Witherington.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now