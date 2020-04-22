|
|
Lonnie W. Parker
Fayetteville—Lonnie W. Parker, 85 of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Lonnie was born on June 25, 1934 in Atmore, Alabama to the late Charles W. Parker and Rachel McNally Parker. He was retired from the U.S. Army after 30 years of service and was a retired CPA.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Chaplain Archie Barringer officiating. A private burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon K. Parker and granddaughter, Samantha Witherington.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Judy H. Parker; son, Michael Parker and wife Suzie; daughter, Jennifer Parker-Riddle and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Andrew Parker, Ashley Parker, Tommy Witherington, Christian Riddle and Joshua Riddle; great grandson, Thomas W. Witherington.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020