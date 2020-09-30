1/1
Loran J. Hawk
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loran J. Hawk
Mount Storm, WV—Loran Junior Hawk, age 80, of Mount Storm, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born on March 2, 1940 in Mount Storm, he was the son of the late Dewey and Nellie (Cosner) Hawk. Loran was a graduate of Bayard High School. He proudly retired from the United States Army after 30 years of service. He was also employed by the United States Postal Service for an additional 25 years. Loran attended Locust Grove Church. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and working in his vegetable garden. He was a collector of many things including coins and plates. The real joy in his life came from spending time with his family.
Loran is survived by his wife of 21 years, Claretta "Jean" Hawk; his children, Jolane Armentrout, Therese Hawk, Regenia Swanson; step children, Rick Minnick, Norman Minnick, Patty Chapman, Jeff Minnick and Rhonda Minnick; grandchildren, Matthew Armentrout, Christopher Armentrout, Joshua Armentrout, Stephanie Edwards, Erika Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Roy Hawk, Makenzi Swanson, Jordan Swanson, Ryan Swanson; step grandchildren, Chad Minnick, Keli Minnick, Mickey Chapman, III, Michael Chapman, Nicole Ashby, Matthew Morgan; thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Hawk and wife Stella and Jerry Hawk; sisters Sylvia Fulatyer and Sandy Waybright; and his canine companion, JC.
In addition to his parents, Loran was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Belle Hawk; a son, John Hawk; four siblings, Eugene Hawk, DeWayne "Jake" Hawk, Ruth Janoski and Dorothy Hoeck.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 virus, only family members will be received at the Locust Grove Church in Mount Storm on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private family funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the church beginning 11:00 AM with Pastor John Walker and Paul Pacella officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. A recording of the service may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/C-S-Fredlock-Funeral-Home and will be available after the funeral service.
The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland, MD is honored to be serving the Hawk family at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Locust Grove Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Locust Grove Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burdock-Fredlock Funeral Home Pa
21 N 2Nd St
Oakland, MD 21550
(301) 334-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burdock-Fredlock Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved