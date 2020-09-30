Loran J. Hawk
Mount Storm, WV—Loran Junior Hawk, age 80, of Mount Storm, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born on March 2, 1940 in Mount Storm, he was the son of the late Dewey and Nellie (Cosner) Hawk. Loran was a graduate of Bayard High School. He proudly retired from the United States Army after 30 years of service. He was also employed by the United States Postal Service for an additional 25 years. Loran attended Locust Grove Church. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and working in his vegetable garden. He was a collector of many things including coins and plates. The real joy in his life came from spending time with his family.
Loran is survived by his wife of 21 years, Claretta "Jean" Hawk; his children, Jolane Armentrout, Therese Hawk, Regenia Swanson; step children, Rick Minnick, Norman Minnick, Patty Chapman, Jeff Minnick and Rhonda Minnick; grandchildren, Matthew Armentrout, Christopher Armentrout, Joshua Armentrout, Stephanie Edwards, Erika Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Roy Hawk, Makenzi Swanson, Jordan Swanson, Ryan Swanson; step grandchildren, Chad Minnick, Keli Minnick, Mickey Chapman, III, Michael Chapman, Nicole Ashby, Matthew Morgan; thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Hawk and wife Stella and Jerry Hawk; sisters Sylvia Fulatyer and Sandy Waybright; and his canine companion, JC.
In addition to his parents, Loran was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Belle Hawk; a son, John Hawk; four siblings, Eugene Hawk, DeWayne "Jake" Hawk, Ruth Janoski and Dorothy Hoeck.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 virus, only family members will be received at the Locust Grove Church in Mount Storm on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private family funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the church beginning 11:00 AM with Pastor John Walker and Paul Pacella officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. A recording of the service may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/C-S-Fredlock-Funeral-Home
and will be available after the funeral service.
