Lorena J. "Lou" Huff
Fayetteville— Lorena J. (Lou) Huff, 86 of Fayetteville, died Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Lorena was born June 1, 1933 to the late James & Roberta Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Rudolph L. Huff, Sr., three children Pam Stultz (Jack), Rudy Huff (Libby) of Fayetteville and Cindy Peterson (Scott) of Alexandria, VA. Four grandchildren Terry Gore of Kill Devil Hills, Hunter Peterson (Jackalyn) of Bristow, VA, Hannah Kenny (Paddy) of Fayetteville and Wade Peterson of Silver Spring, MD. Six great grandchildren Mary Kathryn, William, Carolyn, Jackson, Holden and Harper.
She was a charter member of Eureka Baptist Church. After retiring from Sears, she served on the board of numerous volunteer organizations, including Cape Fear Valley Hospital Auxiliary.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Eureka Baptist Church. Reverend William Aleshire will officiate. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home,545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019