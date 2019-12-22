|
Loretta Dew Wheeler
Fayetteville—Mrs. Loretta Dew Wheeler, 86 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, Dec. 26 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Burial will follow in the Fayetteville Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 AM prior to the service.
Mrs. Wheeler was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Elbert Gilbert Roy Dew and Eva Ruth Strickland Dew. She was preceded in the death by her parents, husband, Jack Vardell Wheeler, Sr. and four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Bass ( Kenneth) and Wanda Ross (Mickey) all of Fayetteville; two sons, Jack Wheeler (Janice) of Fayetteville and Sherwood Wheeler (Leslie) of Hesston, KS; four sisters, Delores Smith, Annette McCall, Betty Dew all of Fayetteville and Sue Marsh (Roy) of Texas; three brothers, James Dew of Greensboro, Thomas Dew (Beverly) and Jake Dew (Annette) all of Clayton; ten grandchildren, 27 great grandchldren and ten great great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019