Lori Ann Carter

Lillington—Lori Ann Carter passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

She is preceded by her mother, Marie H. Carter.

She is survived by her companion, Ronald Hayes; son, Jason W. Carter; father, Dennis W. Carter, Sr.; two brothers, Charles R. Carter and Wes Carter; and two sisters, Margaret Carter and Jennifer C. Richards.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 located at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home at noon.



