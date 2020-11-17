Lori Gale Mueller
Hope Mills—Lori Gale Mueller of Hope Mills, NC gained her angel wings on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
She was born in North Miami Beach, FL and was the daughter of the late Max and Eleanor Goodman.
Lori married her soulmate, Michael R. Mueller on June 10, 2000. Lori lived for her family: her husband Michael, daughter Jennifer, her son-in-law Chris, and especially her grandchildren Paxton and Arielle. Anyone who knew her knew that her family was her world, and she would do anything to make sure they were taken care of. She helped make everyone around her better than they knew they could be.
Lori attended The University of Florida and was a devoted Florida Gators fan. You could always find her watching the football games every Saturday.
Lori started her path to becoming a principal as a Spanish Teacher and worked her way to being the principal at E. Melvin Honeycutt. Lori loved every child like they were her own. Her legacy will live on through each of the children's lives she touched.
Beyond her school life, Lori loved to shop. You could find Lori in Kate Spade buying a new purse, matching wallet and of course sunglasses. She also loved to buy decorations for her house for each holiday, but Christmas was her favorite.
Lori also loved to take vacations with her family to the beach or the mountains, with a trip to Disney in the works for the near future. She also attending the Holly Day Fair religiously every year with her daughter on the opening day.
Everyone who loved her will miss her smile, amazing laugh, sparkling brown eyes, and sassy attitude.
The family would like to thank Lori's doctors as well as the staff at the Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, SC) ICU for all their love, effort, and care.
Besides Lori's parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Todd Goodman.
Lori leaves to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy her husband, Michael R. Mueller; daughter Jennifer Kelli Addison; son-in-law Christopher B. Addison; grandchildren Paxton W. Putt and Arielle C. Addison; sisters Donnie Todd and Pam Braverman; and several others including nephews, cousins and her many friends and teachers and staff at E. Melvin Honeycutt.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Thursday November 19, 2020 at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home. A small private service will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 PM Thursday November 19, 2020.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.