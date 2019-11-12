|
|
Lorna Jean Grant Radtke
Fayetteville—Lorna Jean Grant Radtke (89), of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of So. St. Paul, MN passed away at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She lived a long and happy life, spreading joy to all she met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred R."Slim" Radtke in 2011. Lorna is survived by her brother, Clifford Grant of St. Paul, MN; son, Douglas Radtke (Patricia) of Hightstown, NJ; daughters, Denise McGraw (Larry) of Forsyth. MO and Debra Radtke (Bill) of Fayetteville; and four grandchildren, Eric McGraw, Kelly McGraw, Max Radtke and Andrea R. Kiensicki (Zachary), and one great grandson, Wesley Kiensicki. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to (lls.org).
Online condolences may be made at http://jerniganwarren.com Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019