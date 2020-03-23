|
|
Lorraine L. Parker
Linden—Lorraine L. Parker, 96, of Linden passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 at Harnett Woods Nursing Center.
Lorraine was born March 2, 1924 in Johnston Co. to the late James Benny Pollard and Ethel Morgan Pollard.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will have a private family viewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband Garlon Parker; daughters, Alice Tyson and Linda Smith; sister, Allean Blackmon; sons, Bobby and Russell Parker; grandson, B.J. Tyson.
Surviving are her son, John Edward Parker; grandchildren, Johnny, Tommy and James Parker, Tina Linza, Christopher Smith and Michelle Hinson.
Funeral Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020