Lorriane Tillmon
Fayetteville—Mrs. Lorraine Alneta Sanders Tillmon, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away quietly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. She recently celebrated her 109th birthday. Born on August 23, 1911 in Victoria, Texas to the late Mary and Randall Sanders, Lorraine lived a quiet but impactful life. She enjoyed bridge, bingo and bowling, and excelled at all three. A woman of great faith, she was a charter member of JFK Memorial Chapel where she was a lay reader, a member of Protestant Women of the Church and sang in the choir. She was the member of many clubs, including the Ft. Bragg NCO Wives Club and a charter member the Tacoma City Association of Colored Women's Clubs, Inc. in Tacoma, WA. She spent over half of her life as a Red Cross volunteer. She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers. Lorraine received a commendation from President Barack Obama on the occasion of her 100th birthday and a special proclamation from the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recognizing her amazing life on the occasion of her 102nd birthday. Lorraine, or "MeeMee" or "Mama Tillmon" as she was affectionately called, was a beloved military wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. All who knew her on her 109-year journey of life were inspired by her and she will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, James T Tillmon, her brothers Elliott Sanders and Leo Sanders, and her granddaughter Manuela Jeffries, she leaves behind many to cherish her memory and honor her legacy: her daughter, Dr. Marye J. Jeffries; her grandchildren Harold Jeffries (Lindy), Michael Jeffries (Dot), Kimberly Jeffries Leonard (Stephen), and Kenneth Jeffries; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of great- great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:00 pm EDT - 8:00 pm EDT at Paye Funeral Home, 2013-B Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301; (910) 483-4290
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family requests memorial contributions be made to the Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation Student Relief Fund to aid students impact by COVID-19. Donations can be made either online at faytechcc.edu/giving
or by mail to P.O. Box 35236, Fayetteville, NC 28303, in the name of Mrs. Lorraine A. Tillmon.