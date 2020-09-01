1/1
Lorriane Tillmon
1911 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorriane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorriane Tillmon
Fayetteville—Mrs. Lorraine Alneta Sanders Tillmon, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away quietly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. She recently celebrated her 109th birthday. Born on August 23, 1911 in Victoria, Texas to the late Mary and Randall Sanders, Lorraine lived a quiet but impactful life. She enjoyed bridge, bingo and bowling, and excelled at all three. A woman of great faith, she was a charter member of JFK Memorial Chapel where she was a lay reader, a member of Protestant Women of the Church and sang in the choir. She was the member of many clubs, including the Ft. Bragg NCO Wives Club and a charter member the Tacoma City Association of Colored Women's Clubs, Inc. in Tacoma, WA. She spent over half of her life as a Red Cross volunteer. She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers. Lorraine received a commendation from President Barack Obama on the occasion of her 100th birthday and a special proclamation from the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recognizing her amazing life on the occasion of her 102nd birthday. Lorraine, or "MeeMee" or "Mama Tillmon" as she was affectionately called, was a beloved military wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. All who knew her on her 109-year journey of life were inspired by her and she will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, James T Tillmon, her brothers Elliott Sanders and Leo Sanders, and her granddaughter Manuela Jeffries, she leaves behind many to cherish her memory and honor her legacy: her daughter, Dr. Marye J. Jeffries; her grandchildren Harold Jeffries (Lindy), Michael Jeffries (Dot), Kimberly Jeffries Leonard (Stephen), and Kenneth Jeffries; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of great- great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:00 pm EDT - 8:00 pm EDT at Paye Funeral Home, 2013-B Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301; (910) 483-4290
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family requests memorial contributions be made to the Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation Student Relief Fund to aid students impact by COVID-19. Donations can be made either online at faytechcc.edu/giving or by mail to P.O. Box 35236, Fayetteville, NC 28303, in the name of Mrs. Lorraine A. Tillmon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paye Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel
2013 B Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-4290
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paye Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved